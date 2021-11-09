Unfortunately it’s restricted to off-road use only.

This is the new limited edition Ford Bronco Desert Racer, or Bronco DR. It is designed to take on the Baja 1000 desert race and is intended for off-road use only. Bronco DR will feature a third-generation Ford Coyote 5.0 L V8 engine generating more than 400hp.

Additionally, Bronco DR is fitted with the tested and proven 10R80 transmission and electric shift from Ford Tough F-150. Torque is transmitted through the independent electronically locking front and rear differential with final drive ratios of 4.70:1.

Ford Performance collaborated with Multimatic to ensure the legacy of Bronco desert racing continues. Thanks to this collaboration, Bronco DR features Multimatic Positional Selective DSSV, Dampers and Multimatic safety cage and other racing hardware upgrades.

The Multimatic safety cage is FEA-optimized. The cage with integrated OE ACCRA tubes encases the two passenger cockpit consisting of a pair of race seats and Motec C187 display with optional cloud-based data access.

Bronco DR has been fitted with 37 inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain all-season tires measuring 37×12.5 R17 and beadlock wheels. Baja-winning tires feature an advanced Krawl-TEK compound for maximum grip on rock and slick surfaces.

Bronco DR has been built on a 2022 Bronco four-door frame with a unique body and chassis modification for high-speed desert racing. The prototype will make its debut race in 2022 and will be available for sale in late 2022 with the start price ranging from mid $200,000.