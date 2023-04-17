VW has pulled the covers off its biggest, swoopiest Volkswagen electric saloon car, the Volkswagen the ID.7 which will debut in Europeans and Chinese markets in Autumn 2023 before it hits US streets.

The big news is that the Volkswagen ID.7 has a claimed WLTP-tested EV range of a staggering 700k. It thought that the ID.7 will be priced at around EUR 50,000 to fall into the price point of established EV rivals such as the Polestar 2, the Tesla Model 3 and the BMW i4.

Volkswagen ID.7 1 of 13

The ID.7 will be equipped with either a 77kWh (net) battery pack in the ID.7 Pro or an 86kWh (net) battery pack in the ID.7 Pro S, both of which are lithium-ion. Volkswagen’s first in-house electric motor, the APP550, will be located on the rear axle. With 210kW (282hp) of power, the ID.7 outperforms its smaller sibling, the ID.4, by just over 80hp and has a range that exceeds it by more than 160 kilometres, thanks to its impressive aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.24. The only vehicle in its price range with a better coefficient is the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which has a coefficient of 0.22.

At 4961mm in length, the ID.7 is longer than the ID.Buzz but has a slightly shorter wheelbase, which still measures a spacious 2966mm between the axles. Although Volkswagen has not provided any details on charging times, the ID.7 uses a 400-Volt electrical system, with the Pro version charging at 170kW (the same as the ID.Buzz) and the Pro S able to charge at a higher rate of 200kW. Although both versions of the ID.7 have higher charging rates than the ID.4, which tops out at 135kW, they still fall short compared to the top performers like Porsche and Hyundai, which offer charging speeds of up to 350kW.

Volkswagen has introduced a new feature that automatically conditions the battery when the driver approaches a programmed fast-charger on the navigation system. This innovative feature prepares the battery for charging and ensures optimal charging efficiency.

The longer-range ID.7 Pro S model boasts an additional 85km of WLTP range compared to the standard ID.7 Pro. According to Volkswagen, the ID.7 Pro S has a WLTP range of 700km, which is 190km more than the ID.4 and 220km more than the base model ID.Buzz.

The ID.7 has an upgraded electric motor compared to the ID.Buzz, featuring a stator with a larger number of windings and cross-section, as well as a water heat-sink and cooling system for thermal stability. The new inverter sits next to the motor and gearbox on the rear axle.

What do you think of the styling/layout? It certainly is splitting opinion. The Volkswagen ID.7’s interior features a small digital screen instead of an instrument cluster, with an augmented-reality head-up display delivering speed and warning information, as well as projections of lane markings, road signs, and turning information. The ID.7 also comes with Level 2+ driver-assistance technology, Travel Assist, which uses swarm technology to take over control of the car at speeds above 90km/h, with supported lane-change manoeuvres. The car also has a new memory function for the parking assistance system and can self-park up to 50 meters if it has driven that piece of road before.

Volkswagen ID.7 1 of 12

The Volkswagen ID.7 has a new climate control system, a new HUD, and a 15-inch multimedia display with a restructured menu navigation setup. The car also features new massage seats, a Harman Kardon sound-system option, and four pre-configured audio setups, with the ability to adjust the equaliser.

Whilst it may not feature the most radical design or get the pulse racing, we look forward to seeing the ID.7 on the street knowing that the big battery will allow for longer journeys with less range anxiety than ever before!