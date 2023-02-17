When one thinks of Honda, one doesn’t typically think of personal jets but that’s exactly what Honda had on prominent display amongst its cars. Or at least the fuselage of one. Vistors can peek into the sumptuous interior to see how the other have live when they travel, as well as into the completely digital cockpit, which looks more advanced that a lot of commercial airliners I’ve flown on. It’s a fun diversion if you get tired of looking at cars or in the market for one of the multi-million dollar jets yourself.

Honda Easy Jet 1 of 5