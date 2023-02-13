The 1912 Simplex 5 Passenger Torpedo Tourer was a pinnacle of early US sporting cars. This particular car from the Bonhams Scottsdale auction was first owned by legendary American sportswoman Eleonora Sears, a gift from Harold Vanderbilt and it sold for $4.8 million. This is a world record for both a Simplex and a car of that era.

Bonhams US season-opener at Scottsdale made a total of $30 million with 84% sold vehicles and 97% by value. The auction consisted of vehicles ranging from pre-war to 21st century racing cars and the 125-lot sale presented a wide spectrum of the highest calibre of collector cars at the Bonhams Arizona auction 11th edition.

A top result for supercars at the auction was the 2006 Maserati MC12 Corsa, an ultimate track day car developed from the GT1 racing car. The vehicle, which is One of only a dozen Corsas produced, sold for $4.1 million with only 123 miles on its clock from when it was new.

The prestigious Rams Head Collection which registered white glove results sold a total of $3 million. The collection featured a transatlantic trio of mid-century Chrysler Ghia show cars; the futuristic one-off concept 1957 Chrysler Ghia Super Dart 400 which sold for $819,000, Its stablemate one of only five 1954 Chrysler Ghia GS-1 Coupé sold for $802,000 and a 1962 Chrysler Ghia L6.4 sold for $577,000.

Other highlights include:

– 1958 BMW 507 Series II Roadster, sold for $2 million. This is the 110th of only 253 BMW 507 series made, distinguished by the factory colour “Silbergrau” metallic silver, with only 21 examples ever made.

– 1953 Siata 208S Spider, sold for $1.5 million. This V8-powered sports car restored to factory-specification, it was a Pebble Beach class winner and was eligible for the Mille Miglia Storica.

– 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, sold for $1 million. This Porsche Carrera GT is finished in stealth Basalt Black Metallic over a black leather interior from the factory. The US-market car was manufactured at Porsche’s bespoke Carrera GT facility during October of 2004, as a 2005 model-year.

– 1965 Ferrari 275 GTS, sold for $1.5 million. This Ferrari 275 GTS with Coachwork and Design by Pininfarina features a spectacular restoration performed by the Ferrari specialists at Motion Products (MPI) and North Coast Exotics.

Additionally, the Bonhams Collector Cars team is currently preparing for a major 2023 global season. The Les Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris will be held in February, followed by the Amelia Island Auction in March, highlighted by a 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Sports Tourer, a No Reserve 1966 Ferrari 500 Superfast Series 2 and a collection of rediscovered Jaguars, including one of three works built lightweight XK120 racers, campaigned by US Formula 1 World Champion Phil Hill.