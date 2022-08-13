Leaked: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS…Yes, the Big Wing Made it to Production!

The 2023 Porsche 992 GT3 RS has leaked. Images were first shared by Instagram user liucunyi_starandcar ahead of the official debut which is scheduled for August 17th.

The leaked images show a white car adorned with red “GT3 RS” livery, reminiscing the days of the 996 and 997 GT3 RS when “GT3 RS” lettering a thing. The swan neck wing is still insanely huge just like on the test cars, and the aggressive hood vents are very much the same as well.

There is also a small ducttail spoiler, wheel arch vents and side intakes have been retained. Everything else seems familiar with what we have already seen on the 992 GT3. We expect the new GT3 RS to feature the same 4.0L naturally aspirated flat six found on the 992 GT3, with power increased to 530hp. But don’t be surprised to find the 4.2L flat six instead, as seen on the new GT3 R racecar.

We’ll keep you updated with fresh 992 GT3 RS news as soon as we receive them.