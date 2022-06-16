It’s finally here, after more than two years of testing and delays, meet the new 2023 Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4². It is now endowed with the mighty 63 badge instead of the 500 like the previous G500 4×4². That means that the new G-Class 4×4² is based directly on the G63 AMG.

One thing, you won’t see the new G63 4×4² plastered on the news or Mercedes-Benz sites but it is real and happening. While it doesn’t get the same love as their EQ models, there is nothing more polarizing on the Mercedes-Benz model range at the moment like the new G63 AMG 4×4². That said, allow us to offer it all the praise it deserve, slightly biased.

The new Mercedes-AMG G63 4×4² was only revealed at the Mercedes-AMG Private Lounge website with a very catchy phrase – ‘the most G-Class ever’.

This is the forth product from the range of high riding, exclusive G-Class models. It all started with the G63 AMG 6×6 which was limited to 100 pieces worldwide. The 6×6 was followed by the Hollywood-popular G500 4×4² before Mercedes topped the cake with a Maybach version dubbed Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet.

The new G63 4×4² will be available for a short period of time, and while we don’t have the numbers this could mean a one year production run.

Key to this successful formula is the use of portal axles and independent suspension. As a result, the has a wading depth of 910 millimetres and a ground clearance of 351 millimetres. The ramp angle is a generous 40-degree to tackle most off-road challenges.

The G63 4×4² is powered by AMG’s 4.0L V8 Biturbo engine rated at 585hp. There are some obvious signs that this isn’t a normal G-Class – the lifted suspension, extra large fenders and large 22-inch wheels. For those who need more convincing, the 4×4² label is embedded on the carbon fiber spare wheel cover. There is more carbon fiber as you walk around the car and one can even opt for a roof rack which comes with a rear mounted ladder.

You can spend more money through the G-Manufaktur program and make your G63 4×4² even more exclusive. There are over 40 colors to choose from and you can even have wood flooring on the luggage space.

Pricing has not been announced yet, expect it to be in the $250k range.