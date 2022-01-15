A new special A91- Carbon Fibre (CF) Edition has joined the lineup this 2022, this special edition is currently the most exclusive Mark V Supra and is limited to 600 vehicles only. The special edition also offers style, performance and technology the driver expects and it features handmade carbon fibre accents and a duckbill spoiler.

GR Supra is now available in 3.0, 3.0 Premium and 2.0 grades. The 3.0 Premium grade includes a red leather trimmed interior option, the heated seats have now been fitted as standard and for the Premium Audio package, the driver is offered a full-screen Apple Car Play.

2022 Toyota GR Supra A91-CF Edition Specs and Pricing

(USA Market) GR Supra 2.0 GR Supra 3.0 GR Supra 3.0 Premium GR Supra 3.0 A91-CF Edition Engine 2.0L BMW B48, I4 Turbo 3.0L BMW B58, I6 Turbo 3.0L BMW B58, I6 Turbo 3.0L BMW B58, I6 Turbo Output 255hp & 400nm 382hp & 499nm 382hp & 499nm 382hp & 499nm 0-60mph 5s 3.9s 3.9s 3.9s Top Speed 155mph 155mph 155mph 155mph Geabox 8 Speed ZF 8HP 8 Speed ZF 8HP 8 Speed ZF 8HP 8 Speed ZF 8HP Price $43,290 $51,640 $54,790 $63,280

As standard, the GR Supra features a powerful eight-speed Z-F8 transmission with paddle shifters, Adaptive Variable Sport suspension with active rear differential, Brembo brakes with red callipers at the front and a Toyota Supra logo.

The colors available for the 2.0 and 3.0 exteriors includes; Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow (special color), Nocturnal, Renaissance Red,Tungsten and Turbulence Gray. The 3.0 Premium adds Phantom color to the mix.

The A91-CF Edition is available in Absolute Zero, Nitro Yellow or Phantom colors. Additionally, the 2.0 and 3.0 features black Alcantara or full leather on the interior, the 3.0 Premium offers a choice of black or red leather interior whereas the A91-CF Edition is available with a mix of black and red Alcantara and leather.

The Supra 2.0 is powered by a 2.0 litre inline four-cylinder engine delivering an output of 255hp at 5000-6500 rpm and 295lb-ft of torque at 1550-4400 rpm. The 2.0 accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 5 seconds and it shares its technology with the 3.0 litre inline-six engine. This includes a twin-scroll turbo, direct fuel injection and continuous variable timing on the intake and camshafts.

The 2022 2.0 and 3.0 grades are also offered with an upgraded Safety & Technology package that consists of; 12-speaker 500-watt JBL Audio System, Wireless Apple CarPlay® compatible with full screen capability (iOS only), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed), Navigation, Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Speed Limit Information and Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function.

Additionally, the Supra Connected Services trial consists of Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Map Updates.

The MY22 3.0 Premium and A91-CF Edition are also available with a Driver Assist Package as optional, the package features a Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function.

The prices for the 2022 Toyota GR Supra are as follows; GR Supra 2.0 is $43,290, GR Supra 3.0 is $51,640, GR Supra 3.0 Premium is $54,790 and GR Supra A-91 CF Edition will be going for $63,280.

Every 2022 GR Supra comes with a complimentary one-year membership to National Auto Sport Association (NASA).