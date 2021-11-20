Sterckenn recently presented a new Carbon-Fibre Splitter for the Mercedes A45 AMG. The EU-based company is known for manufacturing performance body parts for BMW M models for clients from USA, Europe, Japan, Australia as well as other parts of the world.

Sterckenn operations are limited to a narrow specialization of designing splitters, bumper inserts and diffusers built from pre-preg carbon fiber elements for selected premium performance cars. The company offers OEM matching build quality standards for maximum durability and functionality especially for owners who use their cars daily both on track and in harsh city environments.

The design of the three-part splitter built for the A45 AMG consists of three highly effective independent components with the advantage of a lower maintenance cost. The Sterckenn splitter can be installed or retracted at any time thanks to its add-on form and in case of damage, the owner can replace just one part instead of the whole set.

The new splitter has been dedicated to Mercedes AMG 45’s flagship with aerodynamic package and has been designed for maximum visual and performance impact without altering the everyday usability of the original.

The new products from Sterckenn are available for shipping worldwide through official dealers, in the UK the carbon splitter costs £1,069.