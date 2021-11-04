1. 2JZ Lamborghini Gallardo



This is a first. 2JZ swaps are quite popular on almost any car, Bryce the owner of this project stormed into SEMA 2021 with a 2JZ powered Gallardo which even comes with antilag. It’s fitted with Govad Forged wheels and has ‘lost’ most of its rear bodywork, the rear itself features a set of four X-fins and a massive wing. We will discover more about this car after SEMA so keep an eye out on our Project Exposures section.