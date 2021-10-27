The new Range Rover once again defines modern luxury and provides more refinements and personalisation than ever before. It comes with a suite of efficient mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The interior is available in a choice of four, five or seven seats across Standard and Long Wheelbase body designs.

The new luxury SUV is available in SE, HSE and Autobiography models. The First Edition will be based on the Autobiography with unique specifications and it will be available throughout the first year of production.

The vehicle will be available in a choice of five exterior colors including Sunset Gold Satin finish. The new Range Rover LWB model is the only model available with a third row of seats for up to seven adults, the Standard (SWB) will only feature five seats.

A new Range Rover SV from Special Vehicles Operations is now available in both SWB and LWB body designs with exclusive features including the new SV Serenity, SV Intrepid design themes and a four-seat SV signature Suite Configuration.

2022 Range Rover Exterior 1 of 11

The new luxury SUV is defined by three lines that can trace their origins back through the generations; the falling roofline, rising sill line and the strong waistline. Additionally, the model is currently the most aerodynamically efficient SUV in the world thanks to its sophisticated surface which provides a clean and contemporary appearance and also contributes to a drag coefficient of 0.30.

The model also features advanced speaker technology , a third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system, new Cabin Air Purification Pro system and Electronic Air Suspension. Intelligent technology in conjunction with the Adaptive Cruise Control and Steering Assist has also been equipped in the vehicle to smooth out body movements from sudden changes in speed.

The new Range Rover is the first Land Rover to feature Power Assisted Doors that can be controlled through the Pivi Pro touchscreen. The new Loadspace Floor protects luggages, its floor panel can be raised forward to keep items within easy reach,and it can also serve as a backrest when using the lower tailgate as outdoor seating.

Furthermore, the Versatile Loadspace Floor in the new Tailgate Event Suite features additional lighting, an audio system and tailored cushions for outdoor relaxation.

The interior of the new luxury SUV features a 13.1 inch curved floating screen, a 13.7 inch interactive driver display, new Rear Seat Entertainment system (RSE) with an adjustable 11.4 inch HD touchscreen and a central display providing haptic feedback for the first time in a Land Rover. Additionally, the seats feature a 24-way adjustment with massage functionality and the rear centre console consists of an elegant electrically deployable Club Table.

2022 Range Rover Interior 1 of 16

The vehicle has been equipped with the most advanced headlights ever fitted in a Land Rover. The new high-definition Digital LED headlights have a beam range of up to 500m, they also feature daytime running lights, animated indicators, Adaptive Front Lighting and Image Projection technology.

The new Remote Park assist system allows the driver to park the vehicle even from outside, the system can be controlled via a smartphone app. The new Range Rover is also the first Land Rover to feature Dynamic Response Pro.

The new luxury SUV consists of a comprehensive line-up of advanced six and eight-cylinder powertrains, a pure-electric model will be available in 2024 for the first time with zero tailpipe emissions.

The model provides electrified performance with a choice of new Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain, the P440e and P510e and the latest mild-hybrid (MHEV) P400 petrol and D300 and D350 diesel engines. The P530 Twin-turbo V8 is the most powerful petrol flagship delivering an output power of 530 hp and accelerating from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds.

Additionally, the P510e delivers an output power of 510hp, P440e delivers 440hp and P400 delivers 400 hp.

The new Range Rover is available to order with the prices from £94,400 in the UK.