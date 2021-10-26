Bugatti Chiron will now be entering its final production phase in Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport form only with less than 40 slots left to be allocated.

Bugatti sold 300 units of the limited 500 series 18 months after its initial announcement, the sales continued drastically throughout the years and into 2021 despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, Chiron continues to drive Bugatti’s momentum of attracting universal acclaim through events such as Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and other exclusive drive events.

Chiron is known for its designs and performance capabilities as one of the all-time greats. The standard Chiron delivers a maximum output power of 1500 hp and 1600 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.4 seconds, 200km/h in 6.1 seconds and 300km/h is achieved in 13.1 seconds.

Additionally, Chiron secured its first production car record in 2017 by setting a world record of 0-400km/h achieved in 41.96 seconds. Two years later, a Chiron prototype surpassed the 300 mph limit with a speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h) securing the Chiron’s status as an automotive legend.

The Chiron Super Sport and Chiron Pur Sport will make up for the final 40 units of Bugatti’s 500 Chiron production run. The Chiron Super Sport is powered by an 8.0 litre W16 engine and is regarded as the ultimate Grand Tourisme.

Defined by its longtail design, the upgraded Super Sport can reach speeds of up to 440km/h and deliver a high output power of 1600 hp.