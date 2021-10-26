US Bentley retailers have been working together with Bentley Mulliner on three new collection families for the United States market to be applied on a number of bespoke grand tourers.

The three new collections will each feature a specific theme:

1.The Mulliner Nauticus Collection includes four Continental GT V8 Convertibles based on a yachting theme and will be showcased at the end of October at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show. The convertibles have been finished in Aegean Blue and Ghost White paint from the bespoke paint range. This collection also features a set of 22 inch alloy wheels and color-matched carbon fibre Styling Specifications on the front bumper splitter,side skirts, rear diffuser and boot lid spoiler.

The interior of the Nauticus Collection features a combination of Brunel, Linen and Portland leather finished in a bespoke color, the front fascias, seats and door waistrails have a tonal theme around the cabin in Piano linen and the highlight of the cabin is the open pore chevron light veneer to the centre console.

2. The Mulliner Skyline Collection is the first collection to include all members of the current range and the collection was developed to celebrate Manhattan’s iconic skyline. All the vehicles in this collection are painted in Onyx, a dark black exterior paint. The exterior features 22 inch black and silver alloy wheels whereas the interior features silver accents on the headrest and seats and a silver contrast stitching running through the centre of the seats.

3. Mulliner Miami Collection is inspired by Miami’s colorful art scene and features six Bentleys. The exterior features vibrant paints with Arctica pinstripe highlights, the Orange, Blue, and Lime Green colors have been used to create a collection of cars including the Flying Spur, Continental GT and Bentayga.

The interior of the Miami’s collection features a two-tone paint-matched Piano Veneer on the front occupants and rear door pockets, contrast stitched bespoke quilting on the seats and Klein Blue leather on the gear selector and lower part of the steering wheel.