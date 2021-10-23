The new 2022 BMW M3 Touring was filmed while testing on the track and public roads during the Industry Pool at the Nurburgring.

This is the very first time that BMW has offered an M3 Touring. It will come in three trims namely M3 RWD, M3 Competition RWD and M3 Competition xDrive (AWD). A manual gearbox will be available on the RWD models.

The new M3 Touring is rumored to be similar to the M3 in terms of features but bigger in size. Additionally, the new model features a big grille for delivering sufficient air to the powerful engine. Speaking of the engine, the new S58 twin-turbo I6 now develops 473hp and 550nm of torque in standard guise and 503hp and 650nm of torque in competition guise. Top speed is limited to 250km/h but can be increased to 290km/h with the M Driver’s package.

The new M3 Touring will be officially revealed in 2022.