Volkner Mobil specializes in motorhomes for the uber rich, the German company offers a wide variety of motorhomes with prices in the millions. They start life as ordinary buses but are then transformed thoroughly after application of high end luxury materials and equipment.

Featured here today is the Performance S model which is specially made for gearheads with extra coins in their wallets. The start price is 1,600,000 euros and can get well into the 2 million euro range after all the options have been ticked. Ideally, ordering one of these is no different than ordering a yacht from scratch. The Volkner Mobil Performance S is yacht on wheels or a road yacht if you will.

The Performance S starts life as a Volvo or Mercedes diesel bus, it measures 12 meters in length, 2.5 meters in width and 3.85 meters in height. But that’s not where the dimensions end, there is a wall-out or slide out feature that extends from the side of the motorhome by 50cm, increasing the interior space from 30 to 35 square meters.

The company has patented what they call the ‘central car garage’ which is basically a garage inside the motorhome to store your favorite sports car. In our case, the 2.5 million euros Bugatti Chiron is the travel companion. Most sports car enthusiasts will usually take their cars with them on vacation but on trailers, not in this case. More so, the garage can be used as a terrace with chairs and a table for those stop-over picnics or even as a storage for your favorite water and fishing toys.

The interior can be tailored to suit all needs and is fully customizable, just like a yacht. The motorhome is fitted with top of the line heating systems, air conditioners and 1830 watt solar system – engine heat, diesel engine, gas and electricity are all used as sources of energy to run all systems onboard.