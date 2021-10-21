Porsche has revealed photos of the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the model impressively demonstrated its dynamic potential on twisty roads and on the race track and the premiere is scheduled for November 2021.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS completed the short 20.6 km lap in the Nurburgring-Nordschleife circuit in 7:04:511 minutes, the new record was 23.7 seconds faster than the 718 Cayman GT4.

The vehicle has been equipped with racing seats and optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires to protect the driver when travelling at high speeds. During development, the new GT4 RS was fitted with lightweight body elements, more downforce, more power and high level of responsiveness and feedback to the driver inputs.

The new Cayman GT4 RS has been designed to perform best on road and on the racetrack and it is currently considered as one of the sharpest vehicle ever developed by Porsche.

More information to be released soon.