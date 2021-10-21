BMW has improved the attributes of its popular M135i xDrive hot hatch, the chassis components of the new BMW M135i xDrive have been upgraded to further enhance the performance.The new BMW M135i xDrive is powered by a four-cylinder unit with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and delivers a maximum power output of 306hp.

Additionally, the modifications on the bespoke chassis ensure precisely controllable driving experience even when driving on the track whereas the optimised traction enables the driver to take corners easily even at extremely high speeds.

The new model has been equipped with a mechanical limited-slip differential at the front axle, the shortening of the signal path allows the traction to be controlled ten times faster compared to conventional systems during cornering or on slippery surfaces and the standard eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission improves the overall traction, stability and agility of the vehicle.

The standard equipment list of the new model consists of a Specially tuned M Sport steering and exceptional M Sport brakes. The compact sports car has been fitted with factory 18 inch M light-alloy wheels as standard, 19 inch light-alloy wheels are also available as optional in different designs.

The new model also features a twin-tailpipe exhaust system with a distinctive sound which travels to the interior, individual paint finishes and special paint request can also be incorporated into the manufacturing process where the vehicle is built.

New additions to the range of exterior colors include the M paint shade Sao Paulo Yellow non-metallic, Frozen Orange metallic and Frozen Pure Grey finishes. Special colors require special servicing, technical support work and additional manual processes unlike other paint finishes.