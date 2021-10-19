Maserati will be celebrating its racing history with the new F Tributo Special Edition. The model is inspired by Maserati’s history in competition and connection with the racing world and will be delivered to the dealerships in the USA and Canada for the first time this month.

The name of the model is based on the time when Maserati made its Debut in F1 on 17th of January 1954, Maserati entered the world motorsport with the 250F driven by Juan Manuel Fangio. The F in the name is for Fangio, the name of the driver who made his mark on the vehicle whereas Tributo means tribute or in homage.

The new F Tributo Special Edition will be available on Ghibli and Levante in two exclusive colors, Rosso Tributo and Azzurro Tributo. Red was used because it is the color which represented Italian motorsports in the early years of last century whereas the bright Blue reminds us that blue (and yellow) is one of the colors of the City of Modena (Maserati’s modern home).

Fangio’s 250F featured a distinctive red and yellow finish on the yellow brake callipers and on the wheel trim. Levante F Tributo was fitted with a set of 21 inch Anteo wheels finished in gloss black whereas the Ghibli F Tributo features 21 inch Titano wheels in gloss black. The exterior of the vehicle also features an ‘F Tributo’ badge on the wheel arch and the trident logo on the C-pillar.

The interior features shades of the exterior details in the red and yellow stitchings combined with the full-grain ‘Pieno Fiore’ leather in Black.