This is the new Manhart Performance GLR 700 SUV Coupe based on the Mercedes AMG GLC 63 S Coupe. The new SUV coupe will be produced in limited numbers, 10 units only.

The GLR 700 is powered by a modified 4.0 litre V8 biturbo, it has been equipped with a Manhart performance kit with an ECU software remap which increases the output power from the standard 510hp and 700 Nm to 707hp and 905 Nm of maximum torque.

The vehicle features a new turbo upgrade, an intercooler upgrade, a carbon intake and sports downpipes with 300-cell cats which are also responsible for the increase in power. In addition, the transmission has been upgraded as well and the height of the vehicle reduced by 30mm thanks to the standard air suspension with new coupling rods.

The exterior of the GLR 700 features a black Panamerican radiator grille, a set of in-house Spider Line alloy wheels of size 9×21 inches and 10.5×21 inches finished in satin black with gold rim decorations and tires measuring 265/40ZR21 and 295/35ZR21.

The interior on the other hand features all-new leather upholstery including gold accent and an Alcantara headliner.