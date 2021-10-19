Automobili Lamborghini announced the Sant’Agata Bolognese facility will be powered by biomethane from 2023. The system will reduce the CO2 emissions from the current 37% to 80% and it will also deliver four million cubic metres per year which is around 65% of the company’s current gas requirements.

Lamborghini is involved in a program known as ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ with the objective of building a more sustainable future from now until 2030. The transformation process is driven by a large investment of €1.5 billion that will ensure the entire range is completely hybrid by 2024 and the introduction of the fourth full-electric model by 2030.

Other projects by Lamborghini include the creation of a park with 10,000 oak trees, bio-monitoring projects with bees, construction of one of the largest photovoltaic systems in Emilia-Romagna, the creation of trigeneration and district heating plant and the launch of a sustainable logistics projects.