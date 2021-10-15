This is the all new Lexus LX J300, the 3rd generation LX model which shares the GA-F platform with the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Both have cars only have a couple of months between them, sales for the C300 have began already while those of the LX J300 will begin next year in Japan.

The new LX has been designed to provide comfort while maintaining a traditional structure to ensure durability, reliability as well as driving performance. Additionally, the model benefits from the new GA-F platform and the weight has been reduced by approximately 200kg achieving a digitally-developed high-rigidity body.

The new LX will be powered by a 3.5 L V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine delivering high-output power and a high-torque. The model will be equipped with electronically controlled brakes (ECB), an electric power steering system (EPS) to improve the driving performance both on-road and off-road and two new powertrains which will contribute to improved environmental performance by reducing the CO2 emission.

The instrument panel of the new LX features Lexus’s first dual display of 12.3 inch upper screen and a 7 inch lower screen, a Black Underfloor View for displaying the area beneath the rear part of the vehicle for the first time and Lexus’s first fingerprint-authentication push-start switch for reducing the risks of theft. The exterior on the other hand features a new chrome-frame-free spindle grille .

The new Executive grade with four independent seats has been specially designed for the LX whereas the Off-road grade is dedicated to the Japanese market. Furthermore, the rear seats fitted in the Executive grade can be reclined up to 48 degrees and have a rear-seat console for providing comfort.

Over the past two generations, the LX has already sold 500,000 units in more than 50 countries and regions.