Audi Sport has unveiled a new Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD which is available as a Coupe or Spyder.

The new Audi R8 V10 performance with rear-wheel-drive is derived from the R8 LMS race car with unfiltered dynamics and produces an additional 30hp and 10 Nm of torque. The base versions of both the R8 V10 quattro and the R8 V10 RWD will be replaced by the new performance models.

The Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2 litre V10 FSI engine delivering an output power of 570 hp and 550 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.7 seconds (3.8 seconds for the Spyder), the top speed is 329km/h (327km/h for Spyder). The R8 V10 performance RWD coupe version weighs 1590kgs whereas the Spyder version weighs 1695kgs.

The new model further features a balanced suspension and driving dynamics, an electromechanical power steering for maintaining close contact with the road and a Dynamic steering which has been equipped on the RWD R8 for the first time.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of lightweight 19 and 20 inch aluminium cast wheels which improve the handling of the car and ensure precise lane control in sudden turns. The wheels have been mounted on tires measuring 245/30 R20 on the front axle and 305/30 R20 on the rear axle.

Additionally, the tires fitted are available as option and they provide extra grip and dynamics. The model is also available with an 18 inch high performance steel braking system with a wave design and a 19 inch high performance ceramic braking system as optional.

The Audi R8 V10 performance quattro features a broad, flat Singleframe radiator grille finished in matte black, an R8 emblem on the large air intakes, a front splitter, a rear outlet grid and oval tailpipes. The model is available with a choice of 10 colors including Ascari Blue Metallic and the design package features an interior consisting of black Alcantara leather, carbon inlays and contrast stitchings in Mercato Blue.

In addition, the interior also features a ‘Monoposto’ design resembling a racecar cockpit, a 12.3 inch touch screen display, a multifunctional leather steering wheel, bucket or sports seats and a badge with RWD emblem shimmers on the passenger seats.

The new Audi R8 V10 performance RWD will be available for order from October 21st, the base price for the Coupe is €149,000 and the price for the Spyder starts at €162,000.