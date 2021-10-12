This behind the scenes footage of the new James Bond ‘No Time To Die’ movie shows the Range Rover Sport SVR filming a key sequence in the movie. Two Range Rover Sport SVR take part in an all-terrain chase in the film led by Chris Corbould, the action vehicles supervisor.

The Range Rover Sport SVR with enhanced driving dynamics is powered by a supercharged V8 engine delivering an output power of 575hp, the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds and the top speed is set at 283km/h making it the fastest Land Rover ever made.

Additionally ,the SVRs used in the film feature the same tuned suspension as production models to ensure more responsive handling and tighter body control is delivered without compromising the comfort of the vehicle.

The two SVRs in the film have been finished in Eiger Grey paint, both models have been fitted with a set of 22 inch alloy wheels finished in Narvik Black and a Carbon Pack consisting of Gloss Carbon Fibre front fender vents, lower bumper intakes, grille and mirrors is available for the model as optional.

The lightweight SVR Carbon Fibre vented bonnet is available as optional and it features a body colored finish in the film. The bonnet can also be specified with an exposed carbon fibre centre section.