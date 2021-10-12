Land Rover SV Bespoke has unveiled a new Defender V8 Bond Edition to celebrate the 25th James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’.

The new Defender is available to order as Defender 110 or 90, the model features an Extended Black Pack consisting of 22 inch alloy wheels finished in Luna Gloss Black, signature Xenon Blue front brake callipers and a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge.

The design of the new Defender was inspired by the specifications of the Defenders that took part in the film.

The interior of the vehicle also features Bespoke touches including illuminated ‘Defender 007’ treadplates, specially built touchscreen start-up animation for the infotainment system, a ‘one of 300’ detailing logo and a unique ‘007’ puddle lamp graphics which is visible at night. The specially developed touch screen start-up animation honours the relationship between Land Rover and James Bond franchise.

Additionally, the new Defender Bond Edition is based on the Defender V8 that launched recently, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0L supercharged petrol engine delivering 525hp and 625 Nm of torque. It has been equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Defender V8 90 can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds before reaching a top speed of 240km/h.

The unique suspension and transmission tuning, the bespoke springs, damper rates and the new Electronic Active Rear Differentials ensure the vehicle delivers more agile and engaging handling with heightened body control accompanied by a V8 supercharged soundtrack.

The Defender V8 Bond Edition will be limited to 300 units worldwide.