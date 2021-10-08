More special trims for the 2022 Ford Mustang. We now have the first-ever Stealth Edition Appearance Package for the EcoBoost and a new California Special for the V8 powered GT that features GT Performance Package option.

The Stealth Edition Appearance Package features 19-inch aluminum wheels finished in Ebony Black, black pony badges, a performance rear wing, black mirror caps and new clear LED tail light covers.

Additionally, the interior also features a unique instrument panel badge and lighted sill plates available in matte and gloss black. The Stealth Edition is readily available in Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Dark Matter and Shadow Black.

The new California Special Appearance Package pays homage to the original version’s blacked-out grille, rear fender scoop and side racing stripes. The package is available for the 2022 Mustang GT Premium fastback and convertible models.

2022 Mustang GT/CS 1 of 11

The exterior features the side stripes trademark running from the front fender to the rear fender scoop, California Special badge finished in Ebony Black, Race Red script on the trunk lid, honeycomb grille with ‘GT/CS’ badge and a large front splitter from the GT Performance Package.

The new California Special features a set of five-spoke 19-inch painted wheels and a signature strut tower brace with California Special badge on top of the engine. Additionally, a performance rear wing from the GT Performance Package is also available for the fastback model whereas spoiler delete is standard for the California Special convertible.

The interior elements include rich black Miko suede-trimmed door inserts and suede-trimmed seats with ‘GT/CS’ logo, red stitchings with custom embroidered ‘GT/CS’ floor mats and the instrument panel is finished in carbon hex aluminium with California Special signature on the passenger side.

The California Special Package is available in Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, Cyber Orange, Dark Matter, Grabber Blue Metallic, Iconic Silver, Rapid Red, Shadow Black and Oxford white.