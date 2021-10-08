German tuner PS-Sattlerei wants us to give the VW Golf R Variant the attention it deserves, they have done some upgrades on the car featured here today turning it into an attention grabbing wagon left and right.

The entire interior of this Golf 7 R Variant has been finished in black Alcantara whereas the top and bottom part of the dashboard, the headlining and the pillars, the centre console, the door panels, the trunk cover and parts of the seats have been finished in microfiber materials.

Additionally, the doors and the seats have been adorned with black Bentley leather, blue Alcantara accents and honeycomb-shaped quilted blue stitchings. The interior also features a completely redesigned steering wheel which received the PSS Evo conversion, functional buttons from the Audi R8 and it has been finished in carbon fiber elements.

The floor mats have been finished in color-coordinated leather and Alcantara to match the interior of the vehicle whereas numerous formerly silver elements like borders of the air nozzles, the dashboard unit and the speakers have been glazed in blue.

The exterior of the R Variant compliments the interior as well. The spoiler blade at the front and the air intakes on the apron and on the hood are made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic.

Carbon fiber elements have also been used on the exterior mirror caps, side skirts, rear skirts extensions and on the roof rail. The package also consists of a diffuser insert, a roof edge spoiler and side mouldings made of carbon fiber.

The underrated wagon has then been fitted with a set of black OZ Ultraleggera HLT 19 inch wheels and 235/35ZR19 Hankook tires. The KW DDC coilover suspension enhances the driving dynamics and improves the performance of the vehicle.

The engine has been equipped with a custom power upgrade which increases the output to 560 hp, new brakes from the Audi RS3 now provide the stopping power while a new exhaust system with two black twin tailpipes ensure the sound department isn’t lacking.