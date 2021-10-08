An 4×4 specialist named Delta4x4 has revealed an Off-Road Package that is meant to increasing off-road capability of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Their inspiration comes from the Dakar Rally, a G-Wagon took part in the gruesome event back in 1985.

The Off-Road Package consists of 80mm wheel arch extensions for the front and rear axles, a new Bilstein suspension kit (50mm rise) and an in-house 50mm Body lift kit. The wheel arch extensions have created more room to fit the Off Road tires of size 35×12.5 R20 or 315/60 R20 from Mickey Thompson, Cooper and Yokohama.

The new Bilstein suspension kit in combination with the delta 4×4 body lift kit has increased the ride height of the vehicle by 80mm at the front axle and 50mm on the rear axle. The ground clearance has been increased by approximately 290mm to further enhance the off-road capability of the vehicle.

The off-road package also consists of a Roof Rack with special functions for mounting accessories like roof tents and can also be supplemented with a ladder and spare wheel carrier, and a stainless steel front bar for mounting headlights and protecting the bumper and radiator.

The wheels available for the vehicle are:-

18 inch Klassik B wheels with tires up to 285/60 R18 and 305/60 R18.

20 inch wheels in Lander 20×9 and Klassik B 20×9.5 with tires from 275/55R20, 285/55R20 to 275/60R20, 285/60R20 and 305/55R20.

22 inch wheels in 22×9 Lander for tires from size 275/45R22 and 285/45R22 to 305/45R20 and 295/50R22,

23 inch wheels in 23×11 Element4 with tires of size 305/35R23 and 305/40R23.

20 inch two-piece Beadlock forged wheels in size 20×9 and 20×9.5.

The wheels are available with a Flange-Lock Ring for protecting the wheel flange and they can also be replaced.

Pricing has not been included.