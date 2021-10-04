Wheelsandmore have revealed their latest work on the Audi RS7 Sportback C8.

The engine of the Audi RS7 has been tuned to produce an output of 1045hp, the exhaust system has been equipped with a remote-controlled flap control and the wheels swapped to larger 22 inch concaves.

The performance enhancements have been tailored to ensure fun and good mood in the car, and when driving in the fast lane the vehicle consumes 1 litre less fuel per 100km thanks to the increase in torque. The performance upgrades available are from stage 1 to stage 5 each increasing the standard power output of 600PS and 800 Nm of torque.

Stage 1 increases the power output from standard to 700 PS and 945 Nm, Stage 1+ increases the output from standard to 740PS and 1002 Nm, Stage 2 increases the output power from standard to 780 PS and 1102 Nm, Stage 3 increases the power from standard to 840PSand 1108 Nm, Stage 4 increases the power from standard to 915PS and 1149 Nm and Stage 5 increases the output power from standard to 980 PS and 1292 Nm of torque.

The new RS7 C8 has been fitted with a hand-made stainless steel exhaust system with valve control from Capristo Automotive, the system increases the power by approximately 15hp and its weight has been reduced by 50% compared to the standard exhaust.

The coil springs fitted in the RS7 are height-adjustable and the adaptive series damper control remains active on the coil springs. The coil springs are exclusively made in Germany and are TUV-tested and approved.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of 22 inch alloy wheels from Germany with TUV approval. These are three-piece rims with forged rim stars and stainless steel rim beds for all RS7 models. Additionally, the rims are available in all colors and combinations with a carbon look and high-gloss finish.