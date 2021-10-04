Rolls-Royce officially unveiled their new coachbuilt ‘Boat Tail’. The unique masterpiece was presented to the public for the first time at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on 2nd and 3rd of October. The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive new car in the world, surpassing the Swept Tail from 2017 which was sold at a price of $13 million. The Boat Tail costs a whooping $28 million, only 3 will be built.

This was the the first time the Boat Tail was displayed in public for guests and journalists to examine and admire, the detailing and construction of the vehicle was designed and hand built at the home of Rolls Royce, a project which lasted almost four years.

The Boat Tail represents a pivotal moment for the wider luxury goods sector, both the interior and exterior bodywork have been designed and finished to the client’s specifications and new possibilities for patrons of contemporary designs and fine craftsmanship have also been opened.

