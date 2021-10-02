Hagerty just released some of the most valuable Bond cars in history due to their appearance in James Bond films.
The valuation analyst compared the value between the cars used during the production of Bond films to the prices of the standard units of the same models, the results showed that James Bond movies increased the value of the cars featured by an average over 1000 per cent.
7. 1974 AMC Hornet
1974 AMC Hornet, ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’. the model became famous after the 1974 Bond movie and sold in 2017, its standard value was £5200, the Bond car value increased to £89,105 and the Bond premium was a high record of 1614% over the standard value.
6. Bentley 41/4L ‘Never Say Never’
Bentley 41/4 L Gurney Nutting 3-Position DHC, ‘Never Say Never’. This vehicle was auctioned by Bonhams in September 2004 and sold for £188,500, six years later it was sold again by Bonhams for £221,500. The standard value of the vehicle was an estimated £133,300, the Bond Car value was £221,500, the Bond premium 66% and the year of sale was 2010.
5. 2008 Aston martin DBS V12, ‘Quantum of Solace’
2008 Aston martin DBS V12, ‘Quantum of solace’. This model sold in 2012 as a collectors item, its standard Hagerty value was £70,000, Bond car value was £241,250 and the bond premium was 245% above its standard price.
4. 1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’
1969 Mercury Cougar XR7 ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’. This model was driven by Tracy Bond in the film and it later sold at the Bonhams Bond Street on 16th December 2020. The standard value was estimated at £55,500, Bond car value was £365,500 and the Bond premium was 559% above the standard value.
3. 2014 Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab SVX, ‘Spectre’
2014 Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab SVX, ‘Spectre’. This vehicle was sold in 2018, its standard Hagerty value was estimated at £32,200, the Bond car value was £365,000 and the Bond Premium was a record of 937%.
2. 1977 Lotus Esprit S1 ‘The Spy Who Love Me’
1977 Lotus Esprit S1 ‘Wet Nellie’, from ‘The Spy Who Love Me’ is the most valuable Bond vehicle, the vehicle was sold at the RM Sotheby’s London auction in 2013. The standard Hagerty value was £12,300, the Bond car value increased to £616,000 and the Bond premium was a record of 4908% above the standard value.
1. 1965 Aston Martin DB5 ‘Thunderball and Goldfinger’
1965 Aston Martin DB5, ‘Thunderball and Goldfinger’ was once referred as the most famous vehicle in the world when offered at an auction in 2019, the standard Hagerty value of the model was £616,550, the bond car value was £4,677,850 and the Bond premium increased by 759% above the value. The value is expected to go even higher after its reprisal role in ‘No Time to Die’ 2021 film.