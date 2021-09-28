Techart has officially presented an open top Techart GTstreet R Cabriolet, the new model is based on the Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and is limited to 87 units worldwide.

The new Techart GTstreet R Cabriolet has been equipped with lightweight carbon fibre components with improved aerodynamics. The exterior of the vehicle features an athletic aero kit with a new front apron, carbon fibre aero hood, lightweight fenders with wheel arch extensions, side skirts, rear apron and a carbon rear wing.

The interior of the vehicle features a handcrafted sports steering wheel and a combination of high-quality Alcantara, leather, heritage fabrics as well as carbon fibre packages.

Additionally, the large air intakes installed deliver sufficient air flow to the intercoolers and improves the performance of the vehicle.

Techart GTstreet R Cabriolet features two power upgrades, the TA092/T1.1 powerkit with Techtronic managements increases the total output power to 710 hp and the maximum torque to 900 Nm.

The powerkit TA092/T2.1 on the other hand delivers an output power of 800 hp and 950 Nm of torque. The top speed after this upgrade jumps to 350km/h. Additionally, a new coilover kit enables a lowering range from 5mm to 30mm.

The company has fitted the vehicle with a set of Formula VI forged wheels available in 20 and 21 inch with a central lock and with or without aero discs.