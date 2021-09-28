Mansory has unveiled their new complete conversion kit for the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost, the second generation Ghost.

The conversion features modified body components in design and carbon materials, the front part of the Ghost has been fitted with an integrated lip with side flaps finished in carbon fiber and the radiator grille can be illuminated in any respective color of choice to match the color concept of the conversion.

In addition, the vehicle also features an ultra-light carbon bonnet with visible carbon structure, LED daytime running lights, sills in dark carbon, carbon air outlets in the wings and door handles finished in black.

The tailgate and roof spoiler have been installed to reduce the lift forces at the rear axle when the vehicle is moving at high speeds whereas the rear diffuser compliments the sports exhaust system.

The new Ghost also received performance upgrades from Mansory, the V12 engine benefits from a modified ECU unit, new turbochargers and a new sport exhaust system with high-performance catalytic converters which improve the acceleration and the overall performance of the vehicle.

The engine delivers an output power of 720hp and 1020 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.4 seconds and the standard top speed can be increased on request. Additionally, the engine cover has also been finished in visible carbon fiber.

The interior of the vehicle features a fine white leather with applications in ‘Mandarin’ color, a leather-carbon sports steering wheel and carbon inlays. The seats, door panels and the dashboard have been equipped with LEDs. A ‘Cool bag’ made of leather with a capacity of 14 litres is available on request.

The model has been fitted with a set of glossy black type ‘V.6’ cast wheels in the size 9.5×22 inches at the front axle and 10.0×22 inches for the rear axle. The high performance tires pictured have dimensions of 256/35 R22 in the front axle and 295/30 R22 in the rear axle.