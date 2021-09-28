A new Ford Pro Police Pilot has officially passed the intensive Michigan state Police 2022 model year evaluation, the all-electric police pilot vehicle was built on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E SUV.

The thorough tests included acceleration, top speed, braking, high speed pursuit and emergency response handling characteristics.

The success of the Mustang Mach-E proved that Ford is capable of building tough, reliable and capable electric vehicles for even challenging jobs. Michigan State Police will release the results of other vehicles they’ve tested in Fall.