Ram officially unveiled the new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, a limited edition of the most powerful mass produced truck in the world. Only 875 units will be made each costing $91,585. The Ram 1500 TRX is powered by a 6.2L supercharged HEMI V8 that delivers an output of 702hp and 881nm of torque. The 0-60mph time is achieved in just 4.5s.

Alongside the TRX Ignition Edition, a 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork and a 2022 Ram (RAM) RED edition were also revealed at the State Fair of Texas. The display features a lineup of Ram trucks and will run from September 24th to October 17th at Dallas Fair Park.

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition enhances the TRX trim and offers a wider selection of unique content and great personalization for performance truck buyers. The model features a combination of graphics, technology, performance and exterior appearance from the factory.

Additionally, RAM 1500 TRX Ignition Edition models are available with TRX Level 2 Equipment Group and features unique exterior color and graphics, 18 inch machine face black wheels, panoramic sunroof, cargo tie-downs, bed step, spay-in bedliner and LED brake lights.

The interior features Copperhead Orange stitchings, TRX seat logo, copper carbon fibre accents, orange centre console badge, head-up display, driver’s screen and an emergency braking system.

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition is powered by a 6.2 L supercharged HEMI V8 engine, the retail price starts at $91,585 plus $1,695 destination and the sale will go in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork has replaced the Limited Longhorn 10th anniversary in the lineup, the model features a multi-function tailgate, deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, metal pedal kit, Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, adjustable cargo tie-down hooks and LED box lighting

The interior of the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork features standard bucket seats, suede door bolsters with leather inserts and a laser filigree detail. The interior has been finished in an exclusive Mountain Brown color.

The retail price for the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork starts at $61,620 plus $1,695 destination and the sale is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ram 1500 (RAM) RED Edition has committed a minimum of $4 million to the Global fund between 2021-2023 with RED to help fight health emergencies.

The model is available in Limited Crew Cab configuration in a choice of both V8 engines or EcoDiesel and it features a red R-A-M grille, RED badge on the centre console lid as well as door badging.

The retail price for the Ram 1500 (RAM) RED Edition starts at $63,250 plus $1,695 destination.