Ram officially unveiled the new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, a limited edition of the most powerful mass produced truck in the world. Only 875 units will be made each costing $91,585. The Ram 1500 TRX is powered by a 6.2L supercharged HEMI V8 that delivers an output of 702hp and 881nm of torque. The 0-60mph time is achieved in just 4.5s.

Alongside the TRX Ignition Edition, a 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork and a 2022 Ram (RAM) RED edition were also revealed at the State Fair of Texas. The display features a lineup of Ram trucks and will run from September 24th to October 17th at Dallas Fair Park.

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition enhances the TRX trim and offers a wider selection of unique content and great personalization for performance truck buyers. The model features a combination of graphics, technology, performance and exterior appearance from the factory.

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ingition Edition interior

Additionally, RAM 1500 TRX Ignition Edition models are available with TRX Level 2 Equipment Group and features unique exterior color and graphics, 18 inch machine face black wheels, panoramic sunroof, cargo tie-downs, bed step, spay-in bedliner and LED brake lights.

The interior features Copperhead Orange stitchings, TRX seat logo, copper carbon fibre accents, orange centre console badge, head-up display, driver’s screen and an emergency braking system.

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition is powered by a 6.2 L supercharged HEMI V8 engine, the retail price starts at $91,585 plus $1,695 destination and the sale will go in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork has replaced the Limited Longhorn 10th anniversary in the lineup, the model features a multi-function tailgate, deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, metal pedal kit, Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, adjustable cargo tie-down hooks and LED box lighting

2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn Southfork
2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn Southfork

The interior of the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork features standard bucket seats, suede door bolsters with leather inserts and a laser filigree detail. The interior has been finished in an exclusive Mountain Brown color.

The retail price for the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork starts at $61,620 plus $1,695 destination and the sale is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ram 1500 (RAM) RED Edition has committed a minimum of $4 million to the Global fund between 2021-2023 with RED to help fight health emergencies.

2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition
2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition

The model is available in Limited Crew Cab configuration in a choice of both V8 engines or EcoDiesel and it features a red R-A-M grille, RED badge on the centre console lid as well as door badging.

The retail price for the Ram 1500 (RAM) RED Edition starts at $63,250 plus $1,695 destination.

