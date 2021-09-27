Mansory has released a new ‘softkit’ program for the Rolls-Royce Dawn dubbed the ‘Silver Bullet’. It’s limited to 50 units only.

The soft kit features various add-on body parts in carbon, a modified wheel and tyre combination as well as a performance upgrade which can be ordered and installed individually.

The Mansory Dawn Silver Bullet has been finished in a special Duo-tone paintwork supported by all-black Mansory aluminium wheels. The Duo-tone paintwork is available on request and in any color combination.

The Softkit features a front lip, rear apron, side skirts, front and rear flaps, new brackets for the front daytime running lights and a discreet spoiler lip for the tailgate. These add-on body parts have been finished in carbon elements and they can be ordered and fitted individually.

The Dawn has been equipped with a set of V.6 alloy wheels in dimension of 10.0×22 inch all-round fitted with corresponding tyres in size 265/30/22 and 295/35/22. The wheels can be finished in Black Diamond, Black Glossy or any color that the customer desires.

For the Dawn Silver Bullet, a performance upgrade is available through a modified ECU unit for the engine management system. The engine delivers a maximum power output of 740hp and 1000 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.5 seconds before achieving a top speed of 285km/h.

The softkit does not include any changes to the interior, however, it can be supplemented and combined with interior conversions from Mansory.