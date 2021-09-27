The new Brabus limited-edition supercar based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 was revealed at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show. It is limited to 24 cars worldwide, and is the fastest street legal SUV that money can buy. Each of the 24 cars will retail at $450k before taxes and shipping.

Brabus increased the displacement of the GLE Rocket engine from 4.0L to 4.2L, it now delivers an output power of 900hp and 1250 Nm peak torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in just 3.2 seconds, the new top speed is 330km/h.

Fuel is supplied to the engine through two high-pressure pumps with an increased delivery rate and an additional boost pump. Additionally, the two production turbos have been replaced by special turbochargers with larger compressors unit and core assemblies with reinforced axial bearings.

The vehicle features bodywork components made from hi-tech material carbon, a chin spoiler for minimizing front-axle lift at high speeds, intakes with ‘Rocket’ logo, carbon trim for the side air outlets and a diffuser insert that showcases the high-performance exhaust system perfectly. The vehicle has also been fitted with a three-piece rear spoiler.

Brabus is offering the GLE 63 with a set of alloys wheels in various designs and in diameters of 21, 22 23 and 24 inches. The 900 Rocket Edition has been fitted with Monoblock Z ‘Platinum Edition’ wheels with a diameter of 24 inches and exposed-carbon aero-discs. The front axle runs on size 10Jx24 wheels mounted on 295/30 ZR24 high-performance tires whereas the rear axle gets 12Jx24 wheels with 355/25 ZR24 tires.

The interior of the model features upholsters in fine Mastik leather, Alcantara in any desired color and noble-wood and carbon interior sets in a variety of colors and surface finishes. Additionally, the interior has been finished in ‘Superior Gray’ in color-coordination with the exterior. The price of the Rocket Edition starts at 381,243 euros excluding taxes and shipping.