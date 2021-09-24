The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ was unveiled in 2019, the vehicle officially completed its extensive two-year testing and development program and deliveries of the first eight units are currently underway.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the fastest hyper sports car ever built by Bugatti, the model surpassed the 300 mph barrier at a speed of 304.773 mph therefore setting a new world record. The unit will be limited to only 30 units worldwide and they will be built at Bugatti’s Atelier in Molsheim.

The vehicle is powered by a 8.0 litre W16 engine delivering a maximum output of 1,600hp, the engineers also equipped the vehicle with a new thermal management system for the gearbox and engine to ensure they remain cool even when travelling at top speed.

In addition, the software refinement to the engine, gearbox, turbochargers and powertrain contribute to the overall performance and high speed competency of the vehicle.

The vehicle features a Longtail rear end that extends the body by 25cm and significantly reduces the aerodynamic stall by 40%. The Air curtains on the front corners are for dispersing excess air pressure to the sides whereas the air outlets at the wheel arches and behind the front wheels divert excess air pressure away from the wheel arches and produce a small amount of negative lift to reduce drag.

The streamlined bodywork of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ has been crafted using exposed jet-black carbon fibre complemented by a jet-orange racing stripe at the centre of the car.

Additionally, the engine cover and the windscreen wiper have also been finished in carbon components, the ‘Macaron’ logo is made of genuine silver and the light magnesium alloy wheels have been finished in a bespoke color ‘Nocturne’.

The starting net price of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is 3.5million euros.