Lotus officially confirmed the full specification details and price of the new Emira sports car.

The price of the Lotus Emira V6 First Edition in major European markets including Germany is €95,995 and £75,995 in the UK. Prices in the USA and China will be released in the coming weeks and the production is scheduled to begin in the spring with the ‘i4’ four-cylinder First Edition arriving in the autumn.

The Emira has been developed on a new lightweight aluminium chassis and is powered by a 3.5 L supercharged V6 engine from Toyota. The engine delivers an output of 400hp and 420 Nm of torque, the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.3 seconds before achieving a top speed of 290km/h. Furthermore, the engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a visible gear change mechanism and a hydraulic power-assisted steering wheel making the Emira a proper driver’s car.

The vehicle has been fitted with a set of ultra-lightweight 20 inch V-spoke forged alloy wheels in a premium two-tone finish, two-piece brake discs with branded calipers and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The exterior of the vehicle features LED light, titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors, rear parking sensors and a lower Black Pack fitted as standard.

The interior features heated seats with 12-way adjustability and two memory presets, a premium audio system which includes DAB digital radio and a 10.25 inch touch screen display. The vehicle has also been equipped with a control system which supports climate control, cruise control, keyless start as well as selectable drive modes.

In addition, the interior is offered in seven color choices at no extra costs; red, black, grey and tan Nappa leather and black Alcantara with either red, yellow or grey stitching.

Three more option packs are available as standard, the Drivers Pack, the Design Pack and the Convenience Pack. The Drivers Pack features a choice of Tour or Sport suspension with Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres or Sport suspension with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres.

The Design Pack consists of privacy glass, sport pedals, black alcantara headliners, Lotus-branded footwell mats and brake calipers finished in black, red, yellow or silver paint. The Convenience Pack adds front parking sensors, reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades , auto dimming mirrors as well as a rear luggage storage net.

The First edition will be available in six colors ; Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey. More colors will be revealed in 2022. An entry level Lotus Emira will be priced at £59,995 and will be available from 2023.