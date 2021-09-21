GilletteLabs will be collaborating with Bugatti to launch the new Special Edition Heated Razor.

The Special Edition Heated Razor has been developed for shaving as well as creating an utmost luxury at-home shaving experience. The Razor presents award-winning technology and delivers an instant soothing warmth for a more comfortable shave and sensorial experience at a push of a button.

The Razor was first introduced in 2018 and was recognized as one of the smartest inventions of the year by Times Magazine. The Heated Razor has been finished in Bugatti Agile Bleu and the handle features the legendary Bugatti Macaron ( an emblem symbolizing the brand for over 110 years).

The premium-grade aluminium-zinc handle defines the appearance and composition of the razor and it was inspired by the innovative lightweight materials of anodized aluminium and titanium molding the interior design of the Chiron Pur Sport.

The Special Edition Heating Razor is presented with a set consisting of the Heated Razo, a magnetic wireless charging dock,two blades refill, co-branded custom cleaning cloth and a Smart plug. The Razor is expected to launch in September 2021.