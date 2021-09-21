Mercedes-Benz Classic collection showcased two Silver Arrows models at the Goodwood Revival in honour of the late British racer Sir Stirling Moss.

Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson won the Mille Miglia race in May 1955 with the 300 SLR (W 196 S) which boasted number ‘722’. The race set an eternal record with an average speed of 157.65km/h over the 1,600km race.

In addition, Goodwood Revival 2021 presented runs and races with historic racing cars at the 2.37 mile traditional circuit, these included numerous classic sports cars, 1955 Formula One racing cars as well as motorcycling races.

The two Silver Arrows models are both powered by an eight-cylinder in-line engine, the Grand Prix racing car features 2.5 L of displacement and 290hp while the racing sports car features 3.0L of displacement and 310hp.