Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) officially completed the development of their Ford-based Venom 775 F-150.

The F-150 Venom is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, the engineers have increased the output power of the vehicle by adding an additional 375bhp to the standard 400bhp. The model currently delivers a maximum output of 775 bhp at 7000 rpm and 685 lb-ft of torque at a low 4,800 rpm. The acceleration from 0-60mp is achieved in 3.9 seconds and the ¼ mile sprint is achieved in 12.0 seconds at 117mph.

Additionally, HPE has made a few enhancements on the model including a 3.0 L twin screw supercharger, new intercooler system, air filtration upgrades, throttle body and engine management system.

The F-150 weighs about 2000 lbs lighter compared to the TRX, the model is nimble both on- and off-road and is also capable of both RWD and 4×4 modes.

The off-road performance of the vehicle has been improved by an off-road upgrade that adds integrated front and rear Venom bumpers, front LED bar, a 6-inch lift and a 20 inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires.

The Ford-based super trucks will be built in Texas and limited to only 100 units worldwide. Hennessey will offer the customers a three-year or 36,000 mile warranty and customers buying the tuned F-150 will spend a total of $90,000 to $110,000.

Hennessey Venom F150 1 of 13

Complete List of Upgrades:

• 3.0L Twin Screw Supercharger Upgrade

• Air-to-Water Intercooler System

• Dual Core, Dual Pass Intercooler Bricks

• High Flow Intercooler Pump

• Upgraded Air Filtration

• Upgraded Fuel System

• Upgraded Heavy Duty Tensioner

• Upgraded Lightweight Supercharger Pulley

• Upgraded Spark Plugs

• Upgraded Throttle Body

• ECM Calibration

• TCM Calibration

• Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust

• Professional Installation

• Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles)

• Serial Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques

• Hennessey Exterior Graphics

• Venom 775 Exterior Graphics

• Hennessey Embroidered Headrests

• 3 year/36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Sport Kit:

• Coilover Suspension Lowering Kit Including Traction Bars

• 22″ Wheels with Tires

• 3 year/36,000 Limited Mile Warranty

Off-Road Kit:

• Venom Front Bumper

• Front Bumper LED Light Bar

• Venom Rear Bumper

• 20″ Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels

• 35″ Toyo Off-Road Tires

• Front Suspension Leveling Kit

• Overall Lift Is 6″

• Hennessey Exterior Emblems

• Professional Installation

• 3 year/36,000 Limited Mile Warranty