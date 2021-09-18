Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) officially completed the development of their Ford-based Venom 775 F-150.
The F-150 Venom is powered by a 5.0L V8 engine, the engineers have increased the output power of the vehicle by adding an additional 375bhp to the standard 400bhp. The model currently delivers a maximum output of 775 bhp at 7000 rpm and 685 lb-ft of torque at a low 4,800 rpm. The acceleration from 0-60mp is achieved in 3.9 seconds and the ¼ mile sprint is achieved in 12.0 seconds at 117mph.
Additionally, HPE has made a few enhancements on the model including a 3.0 L twin screw supercharger, new intercooler system, air filtration upgrades, throttle body and engine management system.
The F-150 weighs about 2000 lbs lighter compared to the TRX, the model is nimble both on- and off-road and is also capable of both RWD and 4×4 modes.
The off-road performance of the vehicle has been improved by an off-road upgrade that adds integrated front and rear Venom bumpers, front LED bar, a 6-inch lift and a 20 inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires.
The Ford-based super trucks will be built in Texas and limited to only 100 units worldwide. Hennessey will offer the customers a three-year or 36,000 mile warranty and customers buying the tuned F-150 will spend a total of $90,000 to $110,000.
Complete List of Upgrades:
• 3.0L Twin Screw Supercharger Upgrade
• Air-to-Water Intercooler System
• Dual Core, Dual Pass Intercooler Bricks
• High Flow Intercooler Pump
• Upgraded Air Filtration
• Upgraded Fuel System
• Upgraded Heavy Duty Tensioner
• Upgraded Lightweight Supercharger Pulley
• Upgraded Spark Plugs
• Upgraded Throttle Body
• ECM Calibration
• TCM Calibration
• Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust
• Professional Installation
• Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing (Up To 400 Miles)
• Serial Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques
• Hennessey Exterior Graphics
• Venom 775 Exterior Graphics
• Hennessey Embroidered Headrests
• 3 year/36,000 Mile Limited Warranty
Sport Kit:
• Coilover Suspension Lowering Kit Including Traction Bars
• 22″ Wheels with Tires
• 3 year/36,000 Limited Mile Warranty
Off-Road Kit:
• Venom Front Bumper
• Front Bumper LED Light Bar
• Venom Rear Bumper
• 20″ Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels
• 35″ Toyo Off-Road Tires
• Front Suspension Leveling Kit
• Overall Lift Is 6″
• Hennessey Exterior Emblems
• Professional Installation
• 3 year/36,000 Limited Mile Warranty