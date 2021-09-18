GTO Engineering has revealed the third model of its Revival series, the California Spyder Revival. The model will be revealed to the public at the Goodwood Revival event from 17th to 19th of September 2021.

The vehicle is based on the 1960 SWB California Spyder, it was designed by Pininfarina and completed by Scaglietti and they are limited to only 106 units worldwide. The California Spyders were produced by Ferrari in SWB and LWB guise.

The California Spyder Revival can be customised to whatever the customer prefers, the vehicle will either be equipped with a standard 3.0L , upgraded 3.5L or a 4.0L engine joined to either a standard four or a five-speed manual gearbox.

The key element of the vehicle will be the hand built aluminium body and interior manufactured with GTO Engineering’s own tooling, the interior can be finished in a range of high quality leathers and optional smaller wooden steering wheel in a vintage style with an original style horn.

The pricing of the California Spyder Revival is indicated between £750,000 to £850,000. The pricing depends on donor vehicle, final specifications, local taxes as well as shipping. The deliveries have been scheduled at the end of 2021.