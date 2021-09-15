Novitec has presented their latest take on the Ferrari F8 Spider, the material of choice is carbon and the precise-fit components can be finished using the body color or ordered in naked carbon with high-gloss coating.

The Ferrari F8 Spider is powered by a 3.8L twin-turbo V8 engine with an output of 802 hp at 8000 rpm and 898 Nm of torque at a low 3,100 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.6 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.8 seconds and the top speed is over 340km/h.

The vehicle has been fitted with a two-piece front spoiler to reduce the aerodynamic front-axle lift and improve the stability and handling of the car when moving at high speed. Furthermore, the carbon insert for the front fascia is based on the current Formula 1 race cars and the carbon flaps on both sides of the bumper deliver sufficient air into the cooling air intakes.

The Novitec race-looking inserts for the hood, the panel in front of the windshield, the door handles and the side mirrors have been designed and modelled after the modern Grand Prix race cars. The carbon inserts for the air intakes behind the doors direct the airflow directly to the radiators and the air filters.

The vehicle has been equipped with a sporty carbon spoiler lip, alternatively, Novitec also offers a bigger rear spoiler in ducktail design or a rear wing for this Ferrari. Various upgrades for the rear fascia like naked-carbon trim for the diffuser as well as an optional complete carbon fibre diffuser with redesigned fins are also available.

In addition, vehicles equipped with an ex-factory backup camera can be enhanced with a carbon surround for this feature. The company also offers an engine cover with integrated ventilation slots and a panel in naked-carbon version.

The model has been fitted with a set of tailor-made wheels/tires combination, the high-tech forged wheels are light and strong despite the large dimensions of 9Jx21 at the front axle and 12Jx22 at the rear axle. The wheels have been combined with a set of high-performance tires of size 255/30 ZR21 and 335/25 ZR22. The wheels have been finished in ‘Satin Bronze’ from the wide range of Vossen colors available.

The hydraulic suspension system enables the front end of the vehicle to be raised by 40mm at the touch of a button when the car is approaching bumps or parking garage ramps. The vehicle can revert its height at a touch of a button or automatically at a high speed of 80km/h. The sport springs can also lower the vehicle by 35mm to optimize the handling of the vehicle due to lower centre of gravity.

The thermally insulated high-performance exhaust system is available with or without actively controlled exhaust flaps. Additionally, the installation of the INCONEL variant is for customers who wish for sound, maximum power and weight saving for their vehicles. The heat dissipation can further be optimized by using the 999 fine-gold plating.