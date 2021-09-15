Bugatti Lifestyle collection recently unveiled the new Bugatti Pool Table, a US customer will receive the first licenced Bugatti Pool Table featuring a unique plate decorated with EB logo and an engraved edition number 1/30.

Complimentary items that will accompany the new Pool table include a wall-mounted cue support finished in carbon fibre, a high resolution 13 inch touch screen to keep track of the scores and lamp operations.

Additionally, the carbon fibre pool cues feature anodized, CNC-machined aluminium ends formed in the same design as the buttons of the Bugatti Chiron and Divo.

Customers can fully customize their Bugatti Pool Table by selecting individual carbon and leather colors they desire. The Bugatti Pool Table will be limited to 30 units only.