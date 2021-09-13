Normally we don’t report on pickup trucks, but given the current situation with V8s we thought the new Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 deserves to be on here. This is new flagship Silverado model, Chevy’s latest addition to the off-road, factory-installed lifted trucks. It’s big, has a big V8 and will only be sold in America. It’s main competitor is the Ram 1500 and the Ford F-150 Raptor which stepped away from a V8 powertrain to a V6 eco-boost engine (although a supercharged V8 will make a comeback in the upcoming Raptor R to rival Ram’s supercharged TRX).

The new Silverado ZR2 features an elevated exterior design and an interior equipped with improved technology. The interior consists of a standard 13.4 inch touchscreen and a Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology system.

The suspension upgrades, the improved off-road technology and the exterior enhancements of the ZR2 were designed and developed to optimize off-road performance and capabilities while balancing the driving comfort, supporting the payload and trailering capability to other off-road trims. The maximum payload of the ZR2 is 1,440 Pounds and the conventional trailer weight rating is 8,900 Pounds.

The ZR2 is powered by a 6.2 L V8 engine delivering a maximum output of 480hp and 460 lb-ft of torque joined with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The bumper of the vehicle has been designed with removable end caps for easier replacement and the dual exhaust has been fitted before the rear bumper to eliminate any potential damage.

The exterior of the model features new front fascia and grille design that lowers the headlamps to emphasize the strength and stability of the vehicle. The exterior also features a new industry-first power up/down tailgate, six-position multi-flex tailgate, 12 standard tie-downs more than any competitor, new black hood insert, ZR2 badges and unique 18 inch wheels.

The exterior colors are offered with the improved 2022 Dark Ash, Sand Dune and a vibrant blue named Glacier Blue Metallic.

The interior features a 13.4 diagonal horizontal touch screen, 12.3 inch diagonal digital instrument cluster and a centre console with electronic shift controllers in models with bucket seats. The interior is offered with two colors choices i.e Jet Black or Nightshift Blue.

In addition the centre console, the upper glove box and the doors have been finished with authentic open-pore wood trim.