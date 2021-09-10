This is the new 5th generation 2022 Subaru WRX, now built on the Subaru Global Platform. Output has been increased to 271hp and 350nm of torque from the new FA24 turbo 4 engine.

These are mainly US specs, JDM cars could adopt the CB engine used on the new Levorg…maybe as a CB20. They could also use the FA20F which already produces 295hp in the previous WRX S4 VAG that was exclusively sold in Japan.

There is a new GT trim with 6 speed manual or a “Subaru Performance Transmission” automatic…basically a fancier CVT. The CVT is now 30% quicker on upshifts and 50% quicker on downshifts, comes with a rev match feature and variable torque distribution. The CVT also gets an electronic parking brake.

Overall length is now 4668 mm (amazingly still shorter than the Levorg) and 1826 mm wide. Previous WRX VA was 4635mm (length) x 1795mm (width). New WRX is wider thanks to new bigger fenders made of aluminum at the front. All fenders now have the same flares with a garnish finish like the Outback, a trend that is very popular with Japanese SUVs.

Jump inside and you are greeted by a massive 11.6” screen just like in the Outback/Legacy. Recaro seats have a new design that is completely different from the VA generation, driver seat has 8-way power adjustments. Suspension retains struts at the front and double wishbone at the rear.

Drivers will have Comfort, Normal, and Sport modes all controlled by electronic dampers. New Drive Mode Select has over 430 settings to use on the steering feel, damper settings, SI-Drive settings etc. The rest are the usual safety tricks…eyesight, pre-collision detection, cruise control etc. An 11-Speaker Harman Kardon sound system makes its way back into the new WRX.

17 or 18 inch wheels are available depending on the trim. Again these are US specs and we could see entirely different specs on the JDM cars which tend to come with more options to please the home market.