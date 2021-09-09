Pirelli is giving sports car owners and enthusiasts a chance to drive their cars at select Formula 1 race tracks, as well as a chance to drive some of the best performance cars currently on sale from various car manufacturers.

On October 4th, the action will take place at the Red Bull Ring in Austria while the Hockenheimring in Germany will host enthusiasts on October 14th. Thermal Club will take the event to the US in California between November 15th and 16th. Enthusiasts in the UAE will have to wait till January 2022, where Pirelli will bring the experience to the Yas Marina circuit on the 15th of that month.

The Pirelli Lounge will give fans a chance to experience the world of Pirelli in full, and will be open throughout the day at each track experience.

The Red Bull Ring is located at the Spielberg Adventure Park, and hosts a wide range of racing events including Formula 1, ADAC GT Masters and Moto GP. Since its opening in 2011, it has been classified as a Grade A race track by the FIA. It has a length of 4,318 km and 10 curves in total.

Requirements at Pirelli P ZERO Experience events:

– Helmets must be worn on the racetrack.

– It is recommended to wear comfortable sportswear (especially roadworthy shoes).

– Minors under the age of 14 are not allowed to take part in the event.

– Passengers are not permitted for the driving sessions.

– The minimum age of the participants on the racetrack is 21 years. Each participant must bring a valid driver’s license.

– The technical briefing is mandatory in order to participate in the activities on the route.

– All participants must read and sign the compensation forms before they can be admitted to the circuit.

A typical day at the track involves the following:

7:30-8:30am: Accreditation

8:30-9:30am: Technical Briefing

9:30-12:00: Driving Session

12:00-1:00pm: Lunch

1:00-5:00pm: Driving Session

The Pirelli P ZERO Experience Price/Cost

Driver Package: €750 incl. VAT

Companion Package: €150 incl. VAT

The Packages include: