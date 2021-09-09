Everatti Automobili recently unveiled their new Porsche 964 Gulf Signature Edition, an electric supercar based on the fully restored Porsche 911 (964).

The model debuted at Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance, a venue which brings together vehicles from all eras from vintage models to modern supercars to racing legends. The Everatti 964 EV was displayed alongside an electric version of the Ford GT40 which was created in partnership with Superperformance.

The body of the Everatti features carbon fibre elements and a powerful EV powertrain, the vehicle delivers emission free driving range for more than 180 miles. The EV powertrain is integrated to a 53kWh battery pack and an enhanced battery management system.

The vehicle delivers 500bhp to the rear wheels, 500 Nm of torque and the acceleration from 0-62mph is achieved in less than 4.0 seconds. The engine produces double the output power of an original Porsche 964 built in the 1990’s.

The Everatti is available in Gulf Orange and Blue race car livery.