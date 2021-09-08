The Bugatti Centodieci prototype has completed wind tunnel testing ahead of deliveries next year. The tunnel consists of a 9300hp propeller that drives winds stronger than a hurricane in one of the most intensive aerodynamic testing performed on a road legal car.

The Centodieci is powered by a 8.0L W16 engine delivering an output of 1,600PS. The temperature of the engine depends on the side airflows which supply air to both the engine and gearbox oil cooler.

The Centodieci pays homage to the legendary EB 110, the super sports car of the 1990s. The vehicle featured a carbon monocoque, a mid-mounted V12 engine delivering 550 PS, four turbochargers and an all wheel drive delivering a top speed of 350km/h.

The model features a flat front design with smaller horseshoe shape to ensure wind flows around the vehicle differently than it does around a Chiron or Divo. Additional wind tunnel tests were performed before the vehicle underwent high-speed tests on the test track.

The driveshafts are dismantled when the vehicle is being tested in order to prevent the external drive of the wheels from transferring forces into the vehicle. The vehicle is then fixed afterwards with four small pins in the underbody and the height is varied according to the testing plans.

The Centodieci will be limited to only 10 units, all were sold out within hours at a net price of 8 million euros. Deliveries of the first cars will start in 2022.