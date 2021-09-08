7. 2002 VW Magellan: Removable Sat Nav was a thing



Magellan was built for outdoor travels in Spain 2002, the vehicle was designed as part car, part truck and part SUV. The Magellan was an all-wheel drive concept car fitted with a set of 19 inch wheels and an air suspension setup. The interior was spacious and could hold up to six passengers with the three rows of seats arranged in a 2x2x2 layout. The vehicle also featured a removable navigation system that could also be used for biking and hiking.