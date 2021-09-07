Mercedes-AMG officially premiered its first ever full performance hybrid model, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The new model is entirely developed in Affalterbach, the concept features a unique drive layout with electric motor and battery on the rear axle and a high-performance battery developed in-house. They hybrid uses technology based on Formula 1.

Additionally, the new hybrid model offers a high level of driving dynamics and has been equipped with a new technology label E Performance.

The new AMG GT 63 S E performance has been finished in an expressive design with a low front section, muscular body, squat greenhouse and a dynamic fast back which highlights the sporty elements of the vehicle. The design of the low front section is based on the two-door AMG-GT and the airflow is channeled to the wheel arch coolers by the three vertical fins.

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (4MATIC+), 2021Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE cabin 1 of 8

The rear apron with plug-in charging flaps and the model designation highlighted in red are the exclusive identification features at the rear and the E- Performance badge suggests the hybrid drive. There are four matt paint finishes, five metallic finishes and two non-metallic paint finishes available for the hybrid version to choose from. Seven new paint finishes from the extended customisation range are also available.

The new model has received all the upgrades of the latest model facelift i.e. AMG Ride Control+ suspension with new damping system, standard AMG ceramic high-performance composite brake system and MBUX multimedia system with special hybrid displays. Additionally, the multimedia system displays power information for the driver as well as for the rear seat passenger.

The interior of the vehicle features a standard AMG Performance steering wheel with a peculiar twin-spoke design and control buttons, an Exclusive Nappa leather in titanium grey pearl/black with yellow top stitching or Exclusive Nappa leather in truffle brown/black finished in STYLE trim (diamond stitchings). There are five more colors in Exclusive nappa STYLE leather available for customers to choose from.

The interior further features a single-tone color on the front and rear seats, door armrests, steering wheel rim and on the leather edging of the floor mats.

The exterior of the vehicle can be equipped with the new AMG Night Package ll or a combination of the Night Package and Carbon package. A set of new 20 and 21 inches light-alloy wheels each with two color variants are also available.

The new model is powered by a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine which has been combined with a synchronous electric motor, a high-performance battery and a fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all wheel drive system. The combination of the engine and the electric motor delivers a maximum output of 843 hp, 1,400 Nm of torque and a top speed of 316km/h. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.9 seconds and to 200km/h in less than 10 seconds.

The electric motor and the high-performance battery have been mounted on the rear axle so as to improve the performance of the vehicle, improve the weight and axle load distribution, increase the drive power, ensure minimal mechanical and hydraulic losses from engine and transmission and increase the boost power when accelerating or overtaking.

The AMG high-performance battery is inspired by Formula 1 and combines high power with low weight to increase the performance. The battery has a capacity of 6.1kWh, 70kW continuous output and 150kW of peak output for 10 seconds. Charging can be done via a 3.7kW on-board AC charger, charging stations, wallbox or household socket. The battery is designed for fast power delivery and draw.

The vehicle features seven AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes ; Electric, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual. The control of the vehicle dynamics benefits from the hybrid drive.